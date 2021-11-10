BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

BRP stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 194.70 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 729.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of BRP Group worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

