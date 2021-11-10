BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $368.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.