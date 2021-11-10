Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.34

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

