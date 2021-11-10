Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 63.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 492,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUR opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

