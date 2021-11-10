Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $579.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Business First Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Business First Bancshares worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

