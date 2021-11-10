BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 548,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Barclays lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

