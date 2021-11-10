BWX Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,121 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,794% compared to the average volume of 112 put options.
In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 411.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.
BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
