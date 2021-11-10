bZx Protocol Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. bZx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $113.53 million and $32.77 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00214944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00091255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

bZx Protocol Profile

bZx Protocol (BZRX) is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 342,366,315 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

