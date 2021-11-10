Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after acquiring an additional 89,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.