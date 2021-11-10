CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

CACI International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.16. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,616. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.63. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

