CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Stock Holdings Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of CAI International worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI International stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

