Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective (up from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 404 ($5.28) on Monday. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.60 million and a PE ratio of 48.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.71.

In other news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

