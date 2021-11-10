Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CFW stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.88. 152,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,514. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.96. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,370,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,545,606.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

