California Resources (CRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRC stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in California Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Resources were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

