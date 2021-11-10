California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 70,690 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

