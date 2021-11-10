California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

KFY stock opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

