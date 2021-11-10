California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

