Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calithera Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 288,904.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of Calithera Biosciences worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

