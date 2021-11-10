Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
