Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Earnings Results

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 169,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,623. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callaway Golf stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Callaway Golf worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

