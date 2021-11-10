Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 13.4% on Strong Earnings

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price shot up 13.4% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.99. 8,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 181,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.