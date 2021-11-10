Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.72

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.72 and last traded at C$34.39, with a volume of 211939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.