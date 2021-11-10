Canaccord Genuity Cuts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $38.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSSE. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 54.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $13,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

