Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LUCD opened at $10.12 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

