Canaccord Genuity Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$33.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.35.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$17.38 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$14.08 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

