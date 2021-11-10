Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. 1,342,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,131. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.