Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

TSE GOOS opened at C$62.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.82. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

