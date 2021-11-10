Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

