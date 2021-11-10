Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $220,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 76.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 421.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.43, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

