Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $377,000 Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 92.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in XPeng were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

XPeng stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 8.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

