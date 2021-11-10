Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ALEX stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

