Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,123 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avalara were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Avalara by 6.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $29,853,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Avalara by 10.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avalara by 44.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,852,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

