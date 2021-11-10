Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 310,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.