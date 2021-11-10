Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.02

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.02 and traded as high as C$61.29. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$60.60, with a volume of 299,877 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

