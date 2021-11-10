Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

