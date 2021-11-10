Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 77,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,740. The stock has a market cap of $269.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.