Capital Senior Living (CSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSU opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 305,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $296,200.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 329,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Capital Senior Living worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.