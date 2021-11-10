Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have risen and outpaced the industry in the year-to-date period, thanks to its operational initiatives. The company has been deploying resources to expand offerings, upgrade distribution, create seamless omni-channel and digital capabilities, and deepen customer engagement. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year on year. The company was encouraged by the performance of all three luxury brands. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings view. Consumers’ return to active social lifestyle has spurred demand, and Capri Holdings looks well-poised to tap the same. Management now envisions revenues to be approximately $5.4 billion for fiscal 2022 compared with the previous forecast of $5.3 billion.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

CPRI stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

