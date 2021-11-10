Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 265,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,461. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Capricor Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

CAPR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

