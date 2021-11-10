Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

