Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,974. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have commented on CSII. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

