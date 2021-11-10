CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

