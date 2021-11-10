CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48.
CareCloud Company Profile
