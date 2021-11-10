CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.38 Million

Brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $49.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.74 million and the highest is $49.90 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $192.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.24 million to $192.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.59 million to $210.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 590,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.