CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,714. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

