CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Up 11.5%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 365,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 80,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

