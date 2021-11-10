CargoX Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $40.93 million and approximately $69,923.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00218237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

