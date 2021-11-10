CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

CARG opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

