Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.21. 8,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 724,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRBU shares. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

