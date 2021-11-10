Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTD opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.
The Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
