Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

