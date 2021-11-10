Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 606 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,377.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

