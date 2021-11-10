Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 78.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

GRMN opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.82 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

